Smart Logistics Global Ltd. (SLGB) Announces October 15th IPO

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. (SLGB) plans to raise $5.50 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, October 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,000,000 shares at a price of $5.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Smart Logistics Global Ltd. generated $92.92 million in revenue and $1.19 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $225.50 million.

Craft Capital Management and Revere Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose operating subsidiary in China manages a business-to-business logistics provider, focused on the transportation of industrial raw materials. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024.Â (Note: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Aug. 20, 2025, in which it named Craft Capital Management as the new lead left underwriter, to work with Revere Securities. Smart Logistics Global Ltd. is offering 1.0 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.5 million.) (Background: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. withdrew its original IPO plans in a letter to the SEC on July 14, 2025, because more than six months had elapsed since the company had updated its IPO filing. On that same date – July 14, 2025 – Smart Logistics Global Ltd. refiled its IPO plans – same terms as the original prospectus with 1 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 – and the disclosure of a new sole book-runner, Revere Securities, to replace the previous underwriting team of Benjamin Securities and Prime Number Capital.) (More Background: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Dec. 6, 2024, and updated its financial statements through the period ending June 30, 2024. Background: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 20, 2024, and disclosed the terms of its IPO: The company is offering 1 million shares at a price range of $5.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.5 million. Background: Smart Logistics Global Ltd. filed its F-1 for its IPO on Oct. 4, 2024, with estimated IPO proceeds of $10 million.) “.

Smart Logistics Global Ltd. was founded in 2017 and has 77 employees. The company is located at UNIT 702, LEVEL 7, CORE B, CYBERPORT 3 100 CYBERPORT ROAD POKFULAM, HONG KONG 999077 and can be reached via phone at (852) 6741 7569.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Logistics Global Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Logistics Global Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.