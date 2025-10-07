Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 104,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 148,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

SND opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 million, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.78. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Smart Sand

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,477,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,269.48. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 39,031 shares of company stock worth $74,421 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

