Sonoco Products Company $SON Stake Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4,145.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.