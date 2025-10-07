SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMD. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.