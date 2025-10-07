SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Decreased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 813,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 90,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.