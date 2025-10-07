Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). 4,539,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a PE ratio of -11,958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

