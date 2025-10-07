Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 17.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38). 4,361,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 1,097,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The stock has a market cap of £132.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11,958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.20.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

