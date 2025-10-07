Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading 18.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). Approximately 4,539,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Speedy Hire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.20. The firm has a market cap of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,958.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

