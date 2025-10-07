Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.8% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). Approximately 4,539,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 10,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.

The company has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,958.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

