Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 18.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) were up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.39). Approximately 4,539,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 1,098,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.17 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £2,940. Also, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £70,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 price target on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Speedy Hire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 18.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

