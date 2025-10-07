State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonos were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski purchased 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $250,207.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 124,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,136.20. This trade represents a 22.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $248,633.38. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,580. This represents a 26.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,875,053 shares of company stock worth $20,886,926 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

