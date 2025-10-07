Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$175.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$150.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from C$153.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$154.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$107.23 and a twelve month high of C$156.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$140.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

