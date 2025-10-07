Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 134,256 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 69,806 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $590,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 612,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,321.28. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,668 shares of company stock worth $3,027,014 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $38,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

