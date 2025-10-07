Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 703.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Stride worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Stride by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Stride by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stride by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

NYSE:LRN opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

