Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.2857.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Redstone set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4%

SMMT stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.66). On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 333,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $5,894,405.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,637,431.20. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 333,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,894,405.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,088,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,637,431.20. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 676,788 shares of company stock worth $11,969,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

