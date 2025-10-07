TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,329 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,409,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 718,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

