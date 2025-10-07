Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TELO stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.60. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.