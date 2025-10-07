Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Texas Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TCBS stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Community Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

