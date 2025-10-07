The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.6316.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $54.88 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $272,834.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

