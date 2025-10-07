The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 580 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 584 ($7.87). 51,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 150,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585.38 ($7.89).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPFG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 620 to GBX 645 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 595 to GBX 637 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Property Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 641.

The firm has a market cap of £372.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,326.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 569.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.90.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Property Franchise Group PLC will post 34.5809601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

