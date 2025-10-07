Tilray Brands (TLRY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 9th. Analysts expect Tilray Brands to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $205.7510 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect Tilray Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

Tilray Brands stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Tilray Brands has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray Brands news, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,396.13. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 575,757 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 98.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the second quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tilray Brands by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

