Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,400 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marex Group plc owned 1.17% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Featured Stories

