TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $149.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.66. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

