Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTZF opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
