TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TPG from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TPG from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TPG in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TPG from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $58.53 on Monday. TPG has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. TPG had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $495.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,242.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $101,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,570.24. This represents a 9.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TPG by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TPG by 3.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TPG by 27.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

