TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Update

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Trading Up 0.3%
TPGXL stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.
TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.
