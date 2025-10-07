Traders Buy Large Volume of Butterfly Network Call Options (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 136% compared to the typical volume of 2,833 call options.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Stock Up 10.1%

NYSE:BFLY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Butterfly Network has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 71.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.53%. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BFLY shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Butterfly Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Butterfly Network

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Cashman sold 142,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $213,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,181,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,826. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 161,235 shares of company stock worth $241,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.