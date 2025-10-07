Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the average volume of 2,162 call options.

Get Safety Shot alerts:

Safety Shot Stock Up 2.6%

SHOT opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Safety Shot has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Safety Shot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Safety Shot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on Safety Shot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safety Shot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Safety Shot by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safety Shot during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Shot by 142.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Shot

(Get Free Report)

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Shot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Shot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.