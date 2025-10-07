Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,759 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,087 call options.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 182.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PLG stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $318.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.