Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives $62.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $61.96 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $133,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808.32. The trade was a 79.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 118,718 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,998.08. The trade was a 51.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,374,683 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $50,934,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $41,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,449,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 69.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 659,293 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 98.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 488,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 242,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

