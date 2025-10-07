Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 160,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 218,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.7 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TVPKF opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

