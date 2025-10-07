Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 411,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 372,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 4.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -28.33.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 426.0%. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Treasury Wine Estates’s payout ratio is -141.03%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

