Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,901 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 683,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,964,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 270,939 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

