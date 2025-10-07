Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May $DMAY

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 135.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 34.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3,804.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,737 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 68.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS DMAY opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $43.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

