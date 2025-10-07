Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in INV VK TR INV $VGM

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of INV VK TR INV (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 322,507 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in INV VK TR INV were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get INV VK TR INV alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in INV VK TR INV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of INV VK TR INV by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of INV VK TR INV by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of INV VK TR INV by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of INV VK TR INV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INV VK TR INV Stock Performance

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. INV VK TR INV has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

INV VK TR INV Announces Dividend

INV VK TR INV Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INV VK TR INV (NYSE:VGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for INV VK TR INV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INV VK TR INV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.