Truist Financial Corp Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 111.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% in the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 10.1%

PDEC opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $40.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

