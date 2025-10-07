Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.20.

ULTA opened at $566.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.63 and a 200-day moving average of $459.95. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $567.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

