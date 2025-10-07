UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) versus Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Head to Head Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Executive Network Partnering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get UBE alerts:

Profitability

This table compares UBE and Executive Network Partnering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Executive Network Partnering N/A -74.23% -2.27%

Volatility and Risk

UBE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Executive Network Partnering has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Executive Network Partnering N/A N/A $1.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares UBE and Executive Network Partnering”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Executive Network Partnering.

Summary

UBE beats Executive Network Partnering on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

(Get Free Report)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Executive Network Partnering

(Get Free Report)

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.