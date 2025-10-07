Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

