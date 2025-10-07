UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $87.59 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 63.1% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 89.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 348.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

