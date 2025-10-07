UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Price

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SON. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SON opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.