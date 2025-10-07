Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) vs. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Critical Contrast

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) and Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Nordic American Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nordic American Tankers 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Nordic American Tankers has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) has a beta of -0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Nordic American Tankers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers $225.10 million 3.09 $46.64 million $0.07 46.86

Nordic American Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Profitability

This table compares Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) and Nordic American Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A Nordic American Tankers 7.58% 2.67% 1.54%

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

