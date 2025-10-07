Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,100 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.32. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

