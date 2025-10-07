United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $453.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.66. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $455.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total value of $3,396,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,356,133.75. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $95,152,242. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

