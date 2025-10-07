United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,500 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

