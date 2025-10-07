Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) Short Interest Up 55.0% in September

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,400 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Universe Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Universe Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of UPC opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $600.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Universe Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.