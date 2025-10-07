UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 2,704,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,282,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Specifically, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,156,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,338,140.72. The trade was a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $3,572,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,752,444 shares in the company, valued at $34,457,139.56. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $3,709,334.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,348,800 shares in the company, valued at $39,489,536. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

UWM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

