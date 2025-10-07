Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

