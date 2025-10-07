Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Singer Capital Markets reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LON:VANQ opened at GBX 126.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.18. The stock has a market cap of £324.20 million, a P/E ratio of -414.43 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 37.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 126.80.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 1.90 EPS for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanquis Banking Group will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

