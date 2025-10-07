Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Vecima Networks stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Articles

